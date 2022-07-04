Tom Curry returns home from England tour due to concussion

The flanker sustained the head injury in the first half of the opening Test against Australia

Duncan Bech
Monday 04 July 2022 09:09
<p>Tom Curry is out of the remainder of the tour </p>

Tom Curry is out of the remainder of the tour

(AP)

England’s hopes of levelling their series against Australia have suffered a blow after Tom Curry was ruled out of the last two Tests because of concussion.

Curry is to return home with the head injury sustained in the first half of Saturday’s 30-28 defeat in Perth and will face “continuing assessment and ongoing management”.

The Sale flanker was stood down after an HIA and the Rugby Football Union says that the decision to withdraw him from the tour is in the “interest of player welfare and recovery”.

Curry’s head whipped backwards while tackling Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi in the 14th minute and despite the heavy blow, he completed the half.

It was when the 2019 world player of the year nominee presented with concussion symptoms at the interval that he was sent for an HIA and failed to appear for the second half.

No decision has yet been made on whether he will be replaced in the 36-man touring party.

