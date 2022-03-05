Tomos Williams admits Wales face ‘big task’ against France

Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams accepts that France are a team with “threats all across the park” ahead of their Guinness Six Nations trip to Cardiff.

Les Bleus are two wins away from landing a first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.

Wales – at the Principality Stadium next Friday night – and then England in Paris eight days later are France’s two final opponents.

Tomos Williams in Six Nations action against England (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Although Wales have won four of their last five Six Nations home games against the unbeaten tournament leaders, current form suggests they face a Herculean task.

France have reeled off six successive victories this season, with New Zealand and Ireland among their scalps, and they triumphed in the Welsh capital two years ago.

Wales saw Grand Slam hopes last season wrecked by a 32-30 defeat in Paris, and Williams said: “It is a big task, but I think we owe them one from last year.

“I think they have got threats all across the park – their back-three, their centres, and their half-backs, they are all great players.

Romain Ntamack scores a try for France during their 2020 victory over Wales in Cardiff (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

“They can play a good power game as well, and they are dangerous at the moment.

“They look confident both sides of the ball, and with Shaun Edwards (France’s former Wales defence coach) it is built on defence, and their defence is going well.

“Their breakdown work is good, so we are going to have to be on the money there as well.”

Williams has proved one of Wales’ most consistent Six Nations performers this term, highlighted by a brilliant pass that set up wing Josh Adams’ try and sparked a second-half fightback against England at Twickenham.

And his battle opposite current world player of the year Antoine Dupont promises to be a highlight of next Friday’s encounter.

“I think everyone knows how good a player he is,” Williams added. “He is a big threat on both sides of the ball.

“We’ve just got to give him as few opportunities as possible, really. You have to always be on your toes around him.

“I think the last couple of seasons he has been outstanding, really. He seems confident enough in himself that he can do a job.”