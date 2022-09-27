Virgil van Bike and England reflect on Germany draw: Tuesday sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27.

Football

Virgil van Dijk was on his bike.

Toni Duggan announced she is having a baby.

England reflected on an entertaining draw.

Although somebody missed out on the entertainment.

Fabian Delph announced his retirement.

Cricket

KP was out on the course.