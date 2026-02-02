Watch live: Transfer Deadline Day with The Independent’s Adam Cleary and Miguel Delaney
Watch live as The Independent breaks down the biggest transfer stories of the window so far on Monday (2 February).
Chief Football Writer at The Independent, Miguel Delaney and Adam Clery, creative director of The Adam Clery Football Channel will be analysing the latest breaking stories and key transfers that have happened so far.
The January transfer window closes at 7pm today and clubs across the Premier League and Europe have a final chance to strengthen their squads for the final push to the end of the season.
With injuries mounting, Liverpool have entered the market for a new defender hijacking Chelsea’s interest in Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet. The club have agreed £55m deal for the 20-year-old centre-back but it is not expected that he will move to Merseyside straightaway.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have parted ways with Raheem Sterling who is gaining interest from clubs such as Tottenham now that he is a free agent. Spurs are also understood to be keen on rivalling Inter Milan for the signature of former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby.
