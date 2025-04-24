Transgender women banned from female pool category after Supreme Court ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transgender women have been banned from the female category of certain pool events following last week's UK Supreme Court ruling.

The sport in this country has been mired in controversy over its transgender inclusion policies.

Trans woman Harriet Haynes is suing the English Blackball Pool Federation (EBPF) after it changed its rules to ban trans women from its female category, while a group of female players had challenged the Ultimate Pool Group (UPG) and World Eightball Pool Federation (WEPF) rules which allowed trans women to compete.

The UPG has now changed course however, and becomes the first sports body to update its policies since the Supreme Court declared last week that the words "woman" and "sex" in the Equality Act 2010 referred to a biological woman and biological sex.

The UPG also said the change in policy was prompted by receipt of a report which confirmed pool was a gender-affected sport under the Equality Act, which therefore permits the lawful exclusion of athletes based on sex.

"Since its inception UPG has been caught in a vacuum of uncertainty surrounding the issue of eligibility to participate in its women's series," the announcement from UPG read.

"The clear conclusion of the biological and cue sports expert who jointly authored the report was that eightball pool was a gender-affected sport and that in cue sports female players have unique disadvantages compared to male players and that transgender women retain male advantages.

"The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner has confirmed that the ruling has brought clarity and that trans women cannot take part in women's sport and that the EHRC would pursue organisations which do not update their policies.

"UPG welcomes the clarity which this judgment brings."

UPG confirmed the open category remained "open to all regardless of sex", and said the rule changes had been endorsed by the international eightball federation.

Haynes and another trans woman, Lucy Smith, contested the final of a UPG event earlier this month.

London Marathon organisers said on Wednesday they would wait to receive updated information from the EHRC and Sport England before considering whether to update eligibility policies for its mass participation race.

Currently transgender athletes can self-select their gender on the ballot for the mass race, but the elite, championship and 'good for age' female race categories are only open to biological women.