Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trevor Kelce looks forward to two more years with Kansas City Chiefs

The 34-year-old helped the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in February.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 29 April 2024 22:16
Travis Kelce celebrates following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory (PA)
Travis Kelce celebrates following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory (PA) (PA Wire)

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a new two-year extension which will reportedly see him become the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

Kelce, who helped the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in February, has committed his future to the team until 2027.

According to reports, the new deal will replace the final two years on the current four-year US dollars 57.25million (£45.5m) agreement he signed in August 2020.

“Feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago. It’s an honour and a pleasure,” the 34-year-old, who is in a relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, said in a video on the Chiefs’ X account.

“I can’t wait to get after it these next two years. No better than right now. Getting fired up for this year. Just got out on the field with the boys, we’re back at it baby.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in