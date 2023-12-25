Jump to content

Chiefs beaten by Raiders as Taylor Swift watches Christmas Day clash

Chiefs were bidding to put the seal on an eighth successive AFC West crown.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 25 December 2023 21:15
Taylor Swift (right) ahead of the Christmas Day clash (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Taylor Swift (right) ahead of the Christmas Day clash (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP)

Taylor Swift watched on at the Arrowhead Stadium as boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs failed to clinch the AFC West title after a shock 20-14 Christmas Day defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chiefs were bidding to put the seal on an eighth successive AFC West crown but a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter from Bilal Nichols and Jack Jones gave the Raiders a lead that the hosts could not overturn.

Justin Watson’s fourth-quarter touchdown gave the Chiefs hope but Raiders’ defence triumphed as they sealed back-to-back wins to move up to second in the division.

