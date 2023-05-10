Burnley announce Jordan Beyer deal in style – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10.

Football

Burnley celebrated their trophy parade.

And sealed a deal!

Manchester City players reflected on their trip to Madrid.

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Luther Blissett were honoured.

Cricket

Morning motivation from Virat Kohli.

Kevin Pietersen marked his son’s 13th birthday.

Golf

Justin Rose was back on the road.

Boxing

A tip from Eddie Hearn.

Formula One

Flashback.

Valtteri Bottas was back on his bike.

Nice views from Williams.