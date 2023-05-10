Jump to content

Burnley announce Jordan Beyer deal in style – Wednesday’s sporting social

The defender has signed a permanent deal at Turf Moor.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 10 May 2023 18:42
Jordan Beyer has joined Burnley on a permanent deal (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jordan Beyer has joined Burnley on a permanent deal (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10.

Football

Burnley celebrated their trophy parade.

And sealed a deal!

Manchester City players reflected on their trip to Madrid.

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Luther Blissett were honoured.

Cricket

Morning motivation from Virat Kohli.

Kevin Pietersen marked his son’s 13th birthday.

Golf

Justin Rose was back on the road.

Boxing

A tip from Eddie Hearn.

Formula One

Flashback.

Valtteri Bottas was back on his bike.

Nice views from Williams.

