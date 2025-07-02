Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tyson Fury will come out of retirement in 2026, says Saudi boxing chief

Alalshikh’s social media message hints at a trilogy fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 02 July 2025 21:19 BST
Tyson Fury is set to come out of retirement (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tyson Fury is set to come out of retirement (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has suggested Tyson Fury will come out of retirement and return to the ring in 2026.

Fury retired from the sport following December’s rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

And he is still yet to face off with long-term rival Anthony Joshua, who was dealt a devastating stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley last year.

“The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back,” Alalshikh said in a social media post. “I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026 … We have a rabbit to hunt.”

The message could hint at a trilogy fight with Usyk after Fury often referred to the Ukrainian as a ‘rabbit’ in the build-up to their fights.

Usyk will become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion should he defeat Dubois at Wembley later this month.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in