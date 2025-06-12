The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Turki Alalshikh reveals which type of fighters he wants for his Riyadh Season cards
Boxing impresario reveals type of fighters he wants for his forthcoming shows
Senior boxing figure Turki Alalshikh has declared that the Riyadh Season cards he overlooks in Saudi Arabia will only feature ‘action’ fighters.
In a message posted to X/Twitter, Alalshikh said that he no longer wanted to defensive, movement-orientated boxing. Instead, he implied that he and the other organisers would orientate their shows towards fighters that provide excitement to fans.
From this point on, I don’t want to see any more Tom and Jerry-type boxing matches where one fighter is running around the ring and the other is chasing him. We can longer support these kind of fights with Riyadh Season and The Ring. We want to support fighters who leave it all…— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) June 11, 2025
Alalshikh wrote: “From this point on, I don’t want to see any more Tom and Jerry-type boxing matches where one fighter is running around the ring and the other is chasing him. We can longer support these kind of fights with Riyadh Season and The Ring. We want to support fighters who leave it all in the ring and fight with heart and pride!”
Catch all the latest boxing action on DAZN
It was debated widely in the response that Alalshikh was referring to recent fights involving Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson, and William Scull. All three fighters have fought recently on Alalshikh cards within Saudi Arabia and the US in performances that were, to many, disappointing.
Haney fought on 2 May at the Times Square card in New York, winning a wide decision over Jose Carlos Ramirez. Meanwhile, Stevenson beat Josh Padley in nine rounds in Riyadh in February (he is also set to fight the undefeated William Zepeda Segura next month in New York) and Scull faced Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in a disappointing Riyadh fight last month.
Bill Haney reacts to the assumption that Turki Alalshikh tweet of basically Banning Runners from future Riyadh Season and Ring Magazine Cards, was talking about Devin Haney.— PUNSH DRUNK (@MrMoonshine10) June 11, 2025
[Wrapstar Boxing Knowledge YT🎥] pic.twitter.com/uudAQGw1sQ
Despite this, Bill Haney, the father and coach of Devin Haney, has said in an interview that Alalshikh’s remarks did not apply to his son.
Haney said: “The only thing I can say is that he is not talking about Devin Haney. We just had a deal on the table for Teofimo Lopez. Quite a bit of money, a handsome ransom, for a night’s work. We had a deal on the deal. Right now, that deal is probably still on the table for Teofimo Lopez. So, I know they’re not talking about him.”
He added: “Devin will be fighting in Riyadh in October. And a good fight.”
Haney added that Alalshikh was entitled to his opinion.
He said: “I don’t believe he’s talking about Devin.”
Watch the very best boxing with a DAZN subscription
DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.
An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight. There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month.
A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.
For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up click here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments