Clubs react to losing their blue tick on Twitter – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 21.

Football

Clubs reacted to losing their blue tick on Twitter.

West Ham were still buzzing about their European success

Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton announced his retirement following cancer and the support was immense.

Chalk definitely wouldn’t have flown up with this one.

Rugby Union

The rugby world paid tribute to Wales flanker Josh Navidi following his injury-enforced retirement.

Some clubs seemed ticked off with the recent changes at Twitter

Formula One

F1 teams responded by forming their own group.

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed some ice fishing.