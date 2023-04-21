Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Clubs react to losing their blue tick on Twitter – Friday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from April 21.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 21 April 2023 18:00
Clubs and teams reacted to losing their blue tick on Twitter (Twitter handout/PA)
Clubs and teams reacted to losing their blue tick on Twitter (Twitter handout/PA)
(PA Media)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 21.

Football

Clubs reacted to losing their blue tick on Twitter.

Recommended

West Ham were still buzzing about their European success

Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton announced his retirement following cancer and the support was immense.

Chalk definitely wouldn’t have flown up with this one.

Rugby Union

The rugby world paid tribute to Wales flanker Josh Navidi following his injury-enforced retirement.

Some clubs seemed ticked off with the recent changes at Twitter

Formula One

F1 teams responded by forming their own group.

Recommended

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed some ice fishing.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in