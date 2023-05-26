Tyson Fury sends Anthony Joshua ‘draft contract’ for Wembley fight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury claims to have sent Anthony Joshua “a draft contract” for a fight at Wembley Stadium in September.

The fierce British rivals appeared on course to meet each other last year, but discussions broke down.

Joshua has been linked with a fight against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia, while WBC champion Fury’s proposed undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk fell through in March.

Fury says a clash with Joshua “is a fight that everyone wants to see, including myself”.

Writing on his Instagram page, Fury said: “A few days ago I sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium it’s a fight that everyone wants to see, including myself.

“Come of AJ lets give the world what they want to see. This time I’m not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure on. the ball is now on your side.. @frank_warren_official @eddiehearn @btsportboxing @daznboxing @toprank @espn @skysports”.

In April, Joshua said a clash Fury is the fight “the boxing world needs” to see after he defeated Jermaine Franklin.

“That is the pot of gold. That is the WBC heavyweight champion of the world. That’s what it is all about, so definitely Tyson Fury,” Joshua said when asked about his next opponent.

“Yeah (another warm-up fight) would be ideal, after that long lay-off, to get active. But sometimes an opportunity presents itself and you have to grab it with both hands.

“In that sense, if the opportunity presented itself and coach and team agree it is a good opportunity, I would take it and grab it with both hands, 100 per cent. The boxing world needs it.”