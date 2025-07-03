Tyson Fury ready for comeback and targets Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury has said he wants a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk or an all-British showdown against long-time rival Anthony Joshua as he plots a return to the ring in 2026.

Fury retired from the sport following December’s rematch defeat to Ukrainian Usyk, but Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh revealed on Wednesday that the 36-year-old had told him of his intention to fight next year.

Fury – who has recently posted footage of himself back in the gym with trainer SugarHill Steward – then followed up that announcement himself, speaking to Boxing News at an IBA Pro Event in Istanbul.

“Who would I rather fight right now? Usyk. I want my revenge in England, that’s all I want,” Fury said.

“I want my fair shout, and I don’t believe I got a fair shout the last two times. I don’t know what I’m going to have to do, because I can’t let it go to a decision.

“That’s the one I want, but if I don’t get that then it will be Joshua, the biggest British fight that will ever happen.

“It would break all records and it would sell out 100,000 at Wembley in an hour and it’s a fight I think can happen, if I decide to come back and the deal was right.”

Usyk will become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion should he defeat Daniel Dubois, the IBF heavyweight world champion, at Wembley later this month.

Fury appeared to dismiss the prospect of taking on Dubois.

“If I did come back, hypothetically speaking, if I was to return and box Daniel Dubois, he wouldn’t land a glove on me, it would be a one-sided beatdown,” he said.

“But I wish him luck in his fight against Usyk, but styles make fights and his style and my style don’t gel. I would annihilate him.”

Alalshikh signalled a potential Fury return with a social media post on Tuesday which referenced the “rabbit” nickname given by Fury to Usyk in the build-up to their previous fights.

“The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back,” Alalshikh wrote. “I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026 … We have a rabbit to hunt.”