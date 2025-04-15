No ring return for Tyson Fury, says promoter Bob Arum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Promoter Bob Arum does not think Tyson Fury will return to the ring after the former world champion announced his retirement in January.

Fury, 36, announced he had quit the sport several weeks after his second successive defeat to Ukraine’s current champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The British heavyweight had stepped out of retirement on three previous occasions, the latest in 2023, but Arum told the BBC 5 Live Boxing podcast he does not expect another U-turn.

Arum said: “If I was a betting man I would say he will never fight again. Marvin Hagler had an expression – ‘a rich guy who goes to bed wearing silk pyjamas doesn’t get up in the morning to do road work’.

“Tyson, really, I don’t think wants to get up in the morning and do road work and go through the experience of having to train when economically he doesn’t have to do it any more.”

Fury was undefeated before back-to-back losses to Usyk in Saudi Arabia, in May and December last year and his record stands at 34 wins, one draw and the two defeats.

Fight fans speculated Fury was ready to return after being seen working out in his own gym, while current promoter Eddie Hearn last week said a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua could still take place.