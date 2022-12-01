Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

On this day in 2018: Tyson Fury denied as Deontay Wilder title fight is drawn

Fury and Wilder clashed in Los Angeles on December 1, 2018.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 01 December 2022 06:00
Tyson Fury (right) was first knocked down in the ninth round at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (Lionel Hahn/PA)
Tyson Fury (right) was first knocked down in the ninth round at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (Lionel Hahn/PA)
(PA Archive)

Tyson Fury was denied one of the greatest comebacks in history four years ago when his WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder was scored a draw.

A December 1 affair that was expected to be cagey, instead produced 12 thrilling rounds that made a rematch inevitable even before the scores were announced.

Fury was first knocked down in the ninth round at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and again in the 12th, when he appeared out cold, but he returned to his feet and recovered enough to survive to the final bell.

Fury out-boxed Wilder but the knockdowns cost him, with the fight scored 115-111, 112-114 and 113-113, meaning the American retained his title.

Fury, who had admitted to taking cocaine, becoming suicidal and ballooning to 27 stone in the three years since defeating Wladimir Klitschko, said: “We are two great champions. Me and this man are the two best heavyweights on the planet.

Recommended

“We’re on away soil, I got knocked down twice, but I still believe I won that fight. I’m being a total professional here. I went to Germany to fight Klitschko and I went to America to fight Deontay Wilder. God bless America. The ‘Gypsy King’ has returned.

“I hope I did you all proud after nearly three years out of the ring. I was never going to be knocked out. I showed good heart to get up. I came here and I fought my heart out.”

Fury and Wilder’s rematch took place in February 2020, with the British fighter scoring a decisive victory, stopping his opponent in the seventh round.

They fought for a third time in October 2021, and this time both men hit the canvas but Fury came out on top again with an 11th-round knockdown.

Fury remains unbeaten in his professional career and holds the WBC and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in