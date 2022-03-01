Tyson Fury’s ‘face-off’ with Dillian Whyte – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 1.
Football
All set for Pancake Day.
Steph Houghton was on the comeback trail.
Zlatan chilled.
Diogo Jota was still celebrating.
Boxing
No Dillian Whyte, no problem for Tyson Fury.
Curling
Back to the day job for Olympic gold medallist Vicky Wright.
Cricket
Jason Roy pulled out of the IPL to spend more time with his family.
Alex Hartley enjoyed New Zealand.
Danni Wyatt celebrated a special day on the calendar.
Australia settled in on their tour of Pakistan.
Athletics
Usain Bolt continued to enjoy retirement.
No sponsor? No problem.
Jazmin Sawyers was ready for Belgrade.
St David’s Day
Formula One
Lando Norris had pancakes on his mind.
