Tyson Fury’s ‘face-off’ with Dillian Whyte – Tuesday’s sporting social

Jason Roy pulled out of the IPL and Usain Bolt continued to enjoy retirement.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 01 March 2022 18:37
Tyson Fury was at Wembley on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 1.

Football

All set for Pancake Day.

Steph Houghton was on the comeback trail.

Zlatan chilled.

Diogo Jota was still celebrating.

Boxing

No Dillian Whyte, no problem for Tyson Fury.

Curling

Back to the day job for Olympic gold medallist Vicky Wright.

Cricket

Jason Roy pulled out of the IPL to spend more time with his family.

Alex Hartley enjoyed New Zealand.

Danni Wyatt celebrated a special day on the calendar.

Australia settled in on their tour of Pakistan.

Athletics

Usain Bolt continued to enjoy retirement.

No sponsor? No problem.

Jazmin Sawyers was ready for Belgrade.

St David’s Day

Formula One

Lando Norris had pancakes on his mind.

