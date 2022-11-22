Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ronaldo departs and Saudi Arabia shock the world – Tuesday’s sporting social

Elsewhere, Beth Mead received awful injury news and Luke Donald named a Ryder Cup vice-captain.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 22 November 2022 18:43
Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit had people talking (Dave Thompson/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit had people talking (Dave Thompson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 22.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo moved on.

Recommended

His departure granted Sheriff Tiraspol a place in pub quizzes for years to come.

Beth Mead’s injury prompted well wishes from Arsenal, England and beyond.

Wales reflected on their first World Cup outing in over half a century.

England and England fans were still celebrating.

Kieran Trippier enjoyed the support of his old school.

Sergio Aguero prepared to support Argentina.

Lionel Messi was on target for his fourth World Cup finals.

But then Saudi Arabia responded, much to Ian Wright’s surprise.

Wright enjoyed the match alongside fellow Arsenal great Kelly Smith.

Reaction poured in after the shock result.

Toby Alderweireld geared up for action with Belgium.

Aston Villa celebrated Matty Cash’s first major tournament outing.

Golf

Luke Donald welcomed a new vice-captain on board.

Motor racing

Testing time for Valtteri Bottas.

Rugby union

England turned the clock back to remember their greatest win.

Tennis

Roger Federer thanked Tokyo.

Gymnastics

An exciting morning for Max Whitlock.

Rowing

Recommended

James Cracknell enjoyed the ride.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in