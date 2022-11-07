Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Israel Adesanya wants ‘horror movie’ scene in Alex Pereira fight at UFC 281

Adesanya, who was beaten by Pereira twice in kickboxing bouts, defends the UFC middleweight title against his old rival on Saturday

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 07 November 2022 13:56
Comments
UFC women's strawweight Zhang Weilli lifts heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Israel Adesanya has said he wants his UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira to resemble a ‘horror movie’.

Adesanya faces a unique challenge at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, as he defends the middleweight title against a man who beat him twice during the pair’s kickboxing careers.

While Adesanya’s sole mixed martial arts defeat came at light heavyweight, Pereira is 6-1 in MMA and has surged towards a UFC title shot.

“I want to make this a horror movie,” Adesanya told TMZ, responding to criticism of his recent lack of stoppage wins.

“I want to be the first person he sees when he wakes up. I want to make sure I’m right in his line of sight, so he’s looking at me.”

Recommended

Stressing the difference between kickboxing and MMA, as he looks to avenge his prior losses to Pereira, Adesanya continued: “Even though the way you defend is different, the way you attack is different.

“No disrespect to kickboxing, [but] I always felt my striking was better suited for MMA, for the glove size but also the freeness of attacking. I can clinch someone and trip them down; I can elbow, things like that. I know he’s good at stuff like that as well, but I’ve been doing this a lot longer.”

Although the Nigerian-born New Zealander’s defeats by Pereira came in a different discipline, Adesanya said he has rewatched his past clashes with the Brazilian ahead of UFC 281.

“I’ve looked back at them and I’ve taken a few things away from them, but it is a different fight,” the 33-year-old said. “I’m not the same guy, he’s not the same guy either, but again: I’ve been doing this a lot longer and people forget.

Alex Pereira has a 6-1 mixed martial arts record with five KO wins

(Getty Images)

“For me, I have reminded them; I always do when it’s time. I remind people and show them how great I am. This is just another one of those times I have to do it.”

Adesanya (23-1) last fought in July, retaining the UFC middleweight title with a decision win against Jared Cannonier. It marked the fourth fight in a row in which the “Last Stylebender” has gone the distance.

Before that run of results, Adesanya was 20-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, with 15 knockouts/TKOs to his name.

Recommended

Meanwhile, five of Pereira’s six MMA victories have come via knockout, with the other being a decision win. The 35-year-old’s sole loss came by submission in his debut in the sport.

Pereira’s first kickboxing win against Adesanya was a points victory, before the Brazilian won the rematch via KO.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in