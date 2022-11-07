Israel Adesanya wants ‘horror movie’ scene in Alex Pereira fight at UFC 281

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israel Adesanya has said he wants his UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira to resemble a ‘horror movie’.

Adesanya faces a unique challenge at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, as he defends the middleweight title against a man who beat him twice during the pair’s kickboxing careers.

While Adesanya’s sole mixed martial arts defeat came at light heavyweight, Pereira is 6-1 in MMA and has surged towards a UFC title shot.

“I want to make this a horror movie,” Adesanya told TMZ, responding to criticism of his recent lack of stoppage wins.

“I want to be the first person he sees when he wakes up. I want to make sure I’m right in his line of sight, so he’s looking at me.”

Stressing the difference between kickboxing and MMA, as he looks to avenge his prior losses to Pereira, Adesanya continued: “Even though the way you defend is different, the way you attack is different.

“No disrespect to kickboxing, [but] I always felt my striking was better suited for MMA, for the glove size but also the freeness of attacking. I can clinch someone and trip them down; I can elbow, things like that. I know he’s good at stuff like that as well, but I’ve been doing this a lot longer.”

Although the Nigerian-born New Zealander’s defeats by Pereira came in a different discipline, Adesanya said he has rewatched his past clashes with the Brazilian ahead of UFC 281.

“I’ve looked back at them and I’ve taken a few things away from them, but it is a different fight,” the 33-year-old said. “I’m not the same guy, he’s not the same guy either, but again: I’ve been doing this a lot longer and people forget.

Alex Pereira has a 6-1 mixed martial arts record with five KO wins (Getty Images)

“For me, I have reminded them; I always do when it’s time. I remind people and show them how great I am. This is just another one of those times I have to do it.”

Adesanya (23-1) last fought in July, retaining the UFC middleweight title with a decision win against Jared Cannonier. It marked the fourth fight in a row in which the “Last Stylebender” has gone the distance.

Before that run of results, Adesanya was 20-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, with 15 knockouts/TKOs to his name.

Meanwhile, five of Pereira’s six MMA victories have come via knockout, with the other being a decision win. The 35-year-old’s sole loss came by submission in his debut in the sport.

Pereira’s first kickboxing win against Adesanya was a points victory, before the Brazilian won the rematch via KO.