Alex Pereira offers bet with Magomed Ankalaev over UFC 313 main event

Alex Pereira has bet his challenger Magomed Ankalaev a six-figure sum ahead of their title fight this weekend, as they prepare to headline UFC 313.

Pereira will defend the light-heavyweight title against Ankalaev in Las Vegas, with many fans believing that the Russian will be the champion’s toughest opponent yet.

Pereira, a former middleweight champion, is seeking a fourth successful title defence at light-heavyweight. The Brazilian won the title in November 2023 with a knockout of Jiri Prochazka, before replicating that result in June 2024, between KOs of Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Despite “Poatan”’s searing form, Ankalaev is supremely confident, having tweeted on Sunday: “[Pereira] is a dead man walking, I’m going to drown this man.” Pereira, 37, was quick to hit back with a bet.

“Since you are so confident you will win, $200,000 to the winner’s charity of choice,” Pereira tweeted. “Win or lose this will help those in need. It’s in your hands.” He also tagged Ankalaev and the Russian’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Ankalaev, 32, enters UFC 313 on the back of a decision win against Aleksandar Rakic in October, and a KO victory over Johnny Walker last January. The latter result followed a No Contest against Walker, which came courtesy of an illegal knee by Ankalaev, and a draw with Jan Blachowicz in 2022.

open image in gallery Alex Pereira (right) overcame a tough start to brutalise Khalil Rountree Jr ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters )

open image in gallery Magomed Ankalaev has waited over two years for a second shot at UFC light-heavyweight gold ( Getty Images )

The fight with Blachowicz was for the vacant light-heavyweight title, with the draw leaving the belt still ownerless. No rematch was ordered, however, with the UFC instead arranging a bout between Hill and Glover Teixeira – who now coaches Pereira.

Hill beat Teixeira on points but soon vacated the title due to injury, before Pereira claimed the gold by stopping Prochazka.