Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

MMA great Amanda Nunes retires after win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289

The Brazilian is widely regarded as the greatest ever women’s mixed martial artist

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 12 June 2023 17:18
Floyd Mayweather’s fight with John Gotti III ends in brawl

Amanda Nunes has retired after retaining her world bantamweight belt against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in Vancouver.

The Brazilian, who also held the featherweight title, won a unanimous decision at Rogers Arena and, after placing her belts on the canvas, announced she was calling time on her career.

She said in her Octagon interview:  “Double champion forever, today is a perfect night to retire.

“My mum has been watching me do this for so long, she cannot take it anymore. So I decided, I am still young to enjoy everything I make.

“I never worked out in my mind that I would become a champion and when I did it was unbelievable.”

Recommended

Nunes, 35, dominated in the Octagon over a lengthy career, and is the first woman to become a champion in two divisions. She is the only fighter to defend two titles while holding them both.

Saturday’s bout was supposed to be against Julianna Pena, but the former champion withdrew due to injury.

Nunes’ victory over Aldana means she walks away with a 23-5 record and is widely regarded as the greatest ever women’s mixed martial artist.

PA

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in