UFC champion Leon Edwards says he should ‘100 per cent’ win BBC Sports Personality of the Year
The 31-year-old became Britain’s second ever UFC title holder by knocking out Kamaru Usman in August
Leon Edwards has said he believes ‘100 per cent’ that he should win this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, after becoming Britain’s second ever UFC champion in August.
Edwards, 31, knocked out Kamaru Usman with a stunning head kick in the final minute of their five-round welterweight title fight, dethroning a fighter seen by many as the pound-for-pound best in the UFC.
In doing so, the Jamaican-born Briton avenged a 2015 decision loss to Usman and extended his own win streak to 10 fights over seven years – dating back to that defeat by the Nigerian-American.
When asked whether he should win this year’s BBC Sports Personality award, “Rocky” told reporters on Friday: “One hundred per cent. Who’s done what I’ve done in the UK this year?
“It’s one in a million – from Birmingham, doing it in the UK, in one of the biggest-growing sports in the world, inspiring generations and youth in other gyms.
“I think I 100 per cent should win it, or at least be nominated anyway!”
England Women’s football player Beth Mead is favourite to win the prize, having claimed the Golden Boot at this summer’s European Championship as the Lionesses won their first major trophy.
Mixed martial arts has never been a fixture at the BBC’s end-of-year sports award ceremony, though former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was named ‘World Sport Star’ in 2020.
The Russian retained the lightweight belt and remained unbeaten at 29-0 by submitting Justin Gaethje that October, before retiring in the ring at the age of 32.
