UFC Fight Night time: When does Blachowicz vs Rakic start in UK and US this weekend?

A light heavyweight UFC clash with major implications on the division is set to take place this Saturday, as former champion Jan Blachowicz faces Aleksandar Rakic.

Blachowicz (28-9) won the title in 2020 to become Poland’s first male UFC champion, but the 39-year-old lost the belt in his first defence – against fellow veteran Glover Teixeira in October.

Now, as the former title holder looks to work his way back to the gold, Blachowicz goes up against rising contender Rakic (14-2).

The Austrian, ranked third at 205lbs, enters this Fight Night main event following back-to-back wins, though he has been out of the Octagon for 14 months.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 14 May at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.

The prelims will begin at 12.30am BST (4.30pm PT, 6.30pm CT, 7.30pm ET) on Sunday morning, with the main card following at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Blachowicz – 5/4

Rakic – 4/7

Via Betfair.

Full card

Main card

Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweight)

Ryan Spann vs Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)

Davey Grant vs Louis Smolka (bantamweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Amanda Ribas (women’s flyweight)

Frank Camacho vs Manuel Torres (lightweight)

Jake Hadley vs Allan Nascimento (flyweight)

Prelims

Viviane Araujo vs Andrea Lee (women’s flyweight)

Michael Johnson vs Alan Patrick (lightweight)

Virna Jandiroba vs Angela Hill (women’s strawweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario (flyweight)

Nick Maximov vs Andre Petroski (middleweight)