Dana White has labelled Bobby Green’s loss to Jalin Turner “one of the worst” referee stoppages “I’ve ever seen”.

Turner and Green clashed in a lightweight co-main event at UFC Austin on Saturday (2 December), with Turner putting his opponent on wobbly legs with a right cross before dropping his fellow American with a one-two.

Green, 37, appeared to be unconscious as he fell to the mat, but Turner, 28, was allowed to land 17 unanswered strikes while Green was prone on the canvas.

Referee Kerry Hatley has come under significant criticism in the days since, with UFC president White admitting on Saturday: “[The stoppage was] one of the worst I’ve ever seen [...] It’s unfortunate. Definitely a bad stoppage – very bad.

“The difference is we’ve had some refs say some dumb s*** in the past, like: ‘Oh, I allowed her to be a warrior tonight,’ and goofy s*** like that. [Hatley] knows that he made a mistake tonight, and he does not feel good about it.”

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier said, “[It’s] one of the absolute worst stoppages in MMA history,” while featherweight Sodiq Yusuff wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “That[’s] insane man. I’ve never been actually mad at a ref before. Someone could die of s*** like that. WTF. FIRE THAT F***ING REF!!!!!!!”

Turner, however, gave Hatley the benefit of the doubt.

“I don’t know, bro. I don’t know what to call it,” he said after his win. “He just waited until Bobby was out. Like, Bobby’s tough. Bobby’s a really tough fighter, so when I was punching, he was defending; he was moving, he was still a bit coherent, and I was like, ‘Dang.’

“I was like, ‘Maybe this should be stopped, maybe not, and I’m not going to stop until you pull me off, because it’s him or me.’ And he would’ve gotten his bearings about him [eventually], he could’ve gotten back on top or something crazy. So, it is what it is.

“He was healthy, he was coherent, he was good after, we had good words, so I’m happy he was in good health – decent health.”