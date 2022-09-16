Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen to headline UFC Fight Night on 29 October
The bout could crown the next challenger for featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski
British UFC featherweight Arnold Allen will face Calvin Kattar in a Fight Night main event on Saturday 29 October.
The bout could crown the next challenger for champion Alexander Volkanovski at 145lbs, with Allen (18-1) entering the contest ranked sixth in the division and American Kattar (23-6) ranked fifth.
Ipswich-based Allen, 28, is on an 11-fight win streak dating back to 2014 and last fought at UFC London in March, knocking out fan favourite Dan Hooker in the first round.
Meanwhile, Boston native Kattar has won three of his last five fights and most recently competed in June, when he lost to compatriot Josh Emmett via split decision – though many observers felt that Kattar, 34, had done enough to win.
The 29 October Fight Night will take place at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas, and the main event represents Allen’s first time headlining a UFC card.
The Briton’s first-round knockout of Hooker was his biggest win to date and marked his first finish since 2018.
