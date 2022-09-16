Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen to headline UFC Fight Night on 29 October

The bout could crown the next challenger for featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 16 September 2022 14:59
Comments
UFC 4 - Prime Icon Fighters Update Trailer PS

British UFC featherweight Arnold Allen will face Calvin Kattar in a Fight Night main event on Saturday 29 October.

The bout could crown the next challenger for champion Alexander Volkanovski at 145lbs, with Allen (18-1) entering the contest ranked sixth in the division and American Kattar (23-6) ranked fifth.

Ipswich-based Allen, 28, is on an 11-fight win streak dating back to 2014 and last fought at UFC London in March, knocking out fan favourite Dan Hooker in the first round.

Meanwhile, Boston native Kattar has won three of his last five fights and most recently competed in June, when he lost to compatriot Josh Emmett via split decision – though many observers felt that Kattar, 34, had done enough to win.

The 29 October Fight Night will take place at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas, and the main event represents Allen’s first time headlining a UFC card.

Recommended

The Briton’s first-round knockout of Hooker was his biggest win to date and marked his first finish since 2018.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in