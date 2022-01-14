Kamaru Usman predicts Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal winner ahead of UFC 272 grudge match
Usman has successfully defended the UFC welterweight title against both men twice
Kamaru Usman has offered his prediction for the main event of UFC 272 in March, with friends-turned-rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington set to go head-to-head.
Usman has successfully defended the UFC welterweight title against both men twice, most recently outpointing Covington in November.
While Usman’s rivalries with both fighters have been somewhat intense, they do not compare to the dynamic between Masvidal and Covington, whom fans have wanted to see compete in a grudge match for a number of years.
Per the Mirror, Usman was asked to predict the winner of that fight on Snapchat, and the Nigerian-American simply replied: “Colby.”
Usman stopped Covington in the fifth round of their first in-ring meeting, in December 2019, before beating the American via decision in their rematch.
After the first of those clashes and before the second, Usman twice defeated Masvidal – either side of a win against Gilbert Burns.
In the first fight, Usman outpointed Masvidal, before knocking him out cold in the second round of their rematch last April.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies