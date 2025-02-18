Conor McGregor appeals verdict of civil rape case
In November, a woman won a claim against the UFC star, having accused McGregor of raping her in 2018
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is to appeal the verdict of a civil rape case, after a woman won a claim against him in November.
Nikita Hand accused McGregor, 36, of “battering” and “brutally raping” her in a Dublin hotel room in 2018, and a jury in November found that the Irishman had assaulted her.
McGregor was ordered to pay Hand more than €248,000 in damages, and to pay the costs of taking the civil action against him.
Per multiple reports in Ireland, McGregor has now lodged an appeal against the High Court civil judgement. According to court records, the MMA star’s appeal was filed on Friday (14 February).
McGregor has always denied the allegations against him. The Independent has approached a representative of McGregor for comment.
McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier, who knocked him out in January 2021. The Irishman last won a fight in January 2020, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.