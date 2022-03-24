Conor McGregor arrested for alleged dangerous driving in Bentley on Dublin motorway

Conor McGregor was arrested on Tuesday for alleged dangerous driving while driving his Bentley Continental GT on a motorway in Dublin.

The UFC superstar was pulled over by Gardai while thought to be travelling to the gym between Lucan and Palmerstown on the N4.

The 33-year-old was charged with dangerous driving and is now due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court next month.

His £140,000 supercar was seized but has since been returned, according to the Irish Independent.

A spokeswoman for McGregor said: “Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

While a Garda spokesman confirmed that a man was arrested in relation to the incident and taken to Lucan Garda Station before later being released.

A statement read: “Gardai arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022.

“The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.”

The 33-year-old, currently recovering from injury sustained in his defeat to Dustin Poirier last year, has previous road traffic convictions.

McGregor previously appeared in court in 2017 and was fined €400 for speeding.

The former champion has been seen in his Bentley Continental GT outside the Black Forge Inn, the Crumlin pub which he owns after purchasing it in 2019 for €2m.