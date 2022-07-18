Conor McGregor ‘hasn’t lost a beat’ since recovering from broken leg, says coach John Kavanagh
McGregor suffered a broken leg in his last fight, a defeat by Dustin Poirier in July 2021
Conor McGregor ‘hasn’t lost a beat’ since returning to training, according to his coach John Kavanagh.
McGregor suffered a broken leg in his last fight, a defeat by Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The result marked the Irishman’s second loss to the American in six months, with Poirier having handed McGregor the first knockout defeat of his career last January.
McGregor, 33, is finally back training “all the facets of MMA”, Kavanagh said last week, and the 45-year-old has now provided another update on the former dual-weight champion’s sessions.
“He’s healthy, happy, and it’s great to have him back,” Kavanagh told the BBC.
“The last few sessions in the gym here were MMA-orientated, he’s got the all-clear for that now. He did a great session, we got some great rounds in. He hasn’t lost a beat and was looking great.”
McGregor became the first UFC fighter in history to hold two titles at once when he claimed the lightweight title in 2016, a year after winning featherweight gold, but he has also competed at welterweight.
Having added a significant amount of muscle in recent months, McGregor has suggested that he could return to the Octagon at welterweight or even make a middleweight debut.
“Trust me, I got to have a bit of a wrestle with him last night, and I felt it,” Kavanagh said. “When that silverback arm goes around your neck, there’s a bit of an extra squeeze there, so he’s very, very strong at the moment.
“But look, when we get to the stage of looking at weight classes and opponents, there’s nobody more professional than Conor at making weight and it will all be done properly.”
McGregor is not expected back in the Octagon until the end of this year at the earliest.
The Irishman is 1-3 over the last six years, with his last victory having come in January 2020, when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in a welterweight bout.
