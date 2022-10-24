Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Conor McGregor reacts to Islam Makhachev’s UFC 280 title win over Charles Oliveira

Makachev followed in the footsteps of his friend and coach Khabib Nurmagomedov – an old rival of McGregor’s – to win the lightweight belt

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 24 October 2022 09:55
Comments
UFC 4 - Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has claimed he has ‘all the tools’ to beat Islam Makhachev, following the Russian’s lightweight title win at UFC 280 on Saturday.

Makhachev, a childhood friend of McGregor’s old rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, submitted Charles Oliveira in Round 2 of their main event to claim the belt. Both McGregor and Khabib, who now acts as one of Makhachev’s coaches, previously held the title.

Nurmagomedov vacated the gold in 2020 as he retired unbeaten, three months after the death of his father and coach Abdulmanap, who also coached Makhachev and wished to see the latter follow in Khabib’s footsteps as champion one day.

“Nice fight, nice performance,” McGregor wrote after UFC 280, in a since-deleted tweet. “I have built all the tools to beat this style now versus before. Experience vs. s***. Face breaking shots from clinch and baby brain batter shots from bottom. And the rest of my repertoire yous know. Steel left leg. Cannon back hand. Wrist control.

“The thought of shutting down this system of fighting with my own developed system is quite intriguing to me. Whoever of them against. It’s not personal. It’s a skill evaluation and a fight. Even through generations.”

Recommended

McGregor was submitted by Khabib in 2018 as the Russian retained the lightweight title against the Irishman, who had previously held the belt and the featherweight gold simultaneously.

“I have the system to hurt this style of fighting guys I am telling you,” McGregor continued on Twitter, in another since-deleted tweet. “Bro is a s*** jocks. Fat mouth, shut your mouth you done nothing tonight except go against father’s wishes and run.

“It’s not father’s plan completed yet, pal. You know. Your people know and they talk about you.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the biggest fight in UFC history

(Getty Images)

McGregor, 34, was referencing Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s hopes that Khabib would reign as lightweight champion before retiring and allowing Makhachev to rise up and win the title.

Recommended

Makhachev, 31, has won 11 fights in a row and is next expected to defend the lightweight belt against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, McGregor has recovered after breaking a leg in his last fight, in July 2021, but is not currently in the UFC’s drug-testing programme so is ineligible to fight for at least six months.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in