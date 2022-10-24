Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Conor McGregor has claimed he has ‘all the tools’ to beat Islam Makhachev, following the Russian’s lightweight title win at UFC 280 on Saturday.

Makhachev, a childhood friend of McGregor’s old rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, submitted Charles Oliveira in Round 2 of their main event to claim the belt. Both McGregor and Khabib, who now acts as one of Makhachev’s coaches, previously held the title.

Nurmagomedov vacated the gold in 2020 as he retired unbeaten, three months after the death of his father and coach Abdulmanap, who also coached Makhachev and wished to see the latter follow in Khabib’s footsteps as champion one day.

“Nice fight, nice performance,” McGregor wrote after UFC 280, in a since-deleted tweet. “I have built all the tools to beat this style now versus before. Experience vs. s***. Face breaking shots from clinch and baby brain batter shots from bottom. And the rest of my repertoire yous know. Steel left leg. Cannon back hand. Wrist control.

“The thought of shutting down this system of fighting with my own developed system is quite intriguing to me. Whoever of them against. It’s not personal. It’s a skill evaluation and a fight. Even through generations.”

McGregor was submitted by Khabib in 2018 as the Russian retained the lightweight title against the Irishman, who had previously held the belt and the featherweight gold simultaneously.

“I have the system to hurt this style of fighting guys I am telling you,” McGregor continued on Twitter, in another since-deleted tweet. “Bro is a s*** jocks. Fat mouth, shut your mouth you done nothing tonight except go against father’s wishes and run.

“It’s not father’s plan completed yet, pal. You know. Your people know and they talk about you.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the biggest fight in UFC history (Getty Images)

McGregor, 34, was referencing Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s hopes that Khabib would reign as lightweight champion before retiring and allowing Makhachev to rise up and win the title.

Makhachev, 31, has won 11 fights in a row and is next expected to defend the lightweight belt against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, McGregor has recovered after breaking a leg in his last fight, in July 2021, but is not currently in the UFC’s drug-testing programme so is ineligible to fight for at least six months.