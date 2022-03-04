Conor McGregor has called out Islam Makhachev ahead of the UFC star’s return to the Octagon, labelling the Russian a “s*** stain”.

McGregor fought twice in 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier in both bouts. In the rivals’ January clash, the American knocked out McGregor, who suffered a broken leg in their July meeting.

McGregor, 33, is set to return to the ring this July and has advised lightweight champion Charles Oliveira to wait until then to fight, with the Brazilian currently expected to defend the belt against Justin Gaethje in May.

Also in the title picture is Makhachev, a childhood friend of McGregor’s fiercest rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is part of his fellow Dagestani’s coaching team.

Khabib, who submitted McGregor in 2018, was in Makhachev’s corner last weekend as the lightweight contender secured a TKO victory over late replacement Bobby Green in the first round. That win moved Makhachev closer to a shot at the gold, but an encounter with McGregor is not something the Irishman would be opposed to, it seems.

“I’ll fight that s*** stain [Makhachev], no sweat. Embarrassing [ground and pound] the other night [in my opinion]. Pitiful punching,” McGregor tweeted on Friday.

“And then bottles the [Rafael dos Anjos] fight after mouthing of him lol,” McGregor continued, referencing Makhachev’s offer to fight Dos Anjos on short notice this weekend in a potential bout that did not come to fruition.

Islam Makhachev secured a first-round win against Bobby Ground with heavy ground and pound (Zuffa LLC)

“Embarrassing. Watch when I come back. Same as before. Anyone. Any weight. Anywhere. Game full of s*** stains.”

McGregor won the UFC featherweight title in 2015 and added the lightweight belt in 2016 to become the promotion’s first ever dual-weight champion. He has also fought at welterweight.

“Full mount [ground and pound] and [Green] bounces up not a scratch,” McGregor continued.

“Huggin and kissin. Talkin bout thanks for the match etc. If that’s me there’s holes left in their head like they been smacked with a sock full of golf balls. Don’t even know where they are. Caramel butter skin strikes again!

“Am I the only one that sees this stuff for what it is or what’s the craic? Not a scratch, man. Embarrassing!”

Makhachev has just one professional defeat on his record and has won 10 fights in a row.

UFC president White suggested this week that Makhachev must earn another win before challenging for the lightweight title, however, with Beneil Dariush a potential next opponent for the 30-year-old.

Makhachev was due to fight Dariush last weekend before an injury to the American led to his compatriot Green stepping in.