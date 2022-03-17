Jake Paul makes offer to secure fight with Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has offered to cut around 15lbs in an attempt to seal a UFC fight with Conor McGregor.

YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out each man he has faced – including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, who also fought in the mixed martial arts promotion and won titles elsewhere.

Paul, 25, has long called for a fight against former dual-weight UFC champion McGregor, with the American’s preference having previously been to take on the Irishman in the boxing ring. Now, however, Paul seems keen on an MMA bout with McGregor, who suffered a broken leg in July in his most recent fight.

UFC president Dana White played down the idea of the pair facing off, saying Paul – who weighs approximately 190lbs – is too big for McGregor, who has fought at 170lbs, 155lbs and 145lbs during his UFC run.

While McGregor, 33, has bulked up in recent months and may even weigh as much as Paul currently does, the YouTube star said he would cut weight to secure a fight with “Notorious”, who is set for an autumn return to the Octagon.

“Dana White is begging for [Nate] Diaz and Conor to fight for a third time,” Paul wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“They have fought at 170 in both their fights. I will fight Conor at 175, no problem.

“Stop making excuses, p*****s.”

In recent months Paul has also pushed for improved fighter pay in the UFC.

“While some of y’all busy hating on me, I’m busy trying to better understand how UFC makes more money & margins than any other sports league in the world, to help y’all make the money you deserve,” Paul tweeted on Wednesday, attaching a video of himself on a call with the UFC’s parent company Endeavor.

“Live from the UFC call: Ari Emanuel asked about fighter comp and benefits driven by the attention JAKE PAUL is bringing to it by LightShed.

“Ari refused to comment on the concern around percentage paid to UFC fighters versus other athletes in other leagues Change is coming y’all.”