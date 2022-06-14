Conor McGregor hails ‘samurai’ Jiri Prochazka in wake of Czech’s UFC title win

The first Czech champion in UFC history is signed to the Paradigm Sports agency like McGregor

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 14 June 2022 10:47
Comments
<p>Jiri Prochazka submitted jiu-jitsu specialist Glover Teixeira to win UFC light heavyweight gold</p>

Jiri Prochazka submitted jiu-jitsu specialist Glover Teixeira to win UFC light heavyweight gold

(Getty Images)

Conor McGregor has congratulated Jiri Prochazka on becoming the Czech Republic’s first UFC champion following the light heavyweight’s title win against Glover Teixeira.

Prochazka submitted Teixeira with around 30 seconds left in the fifth and final round of the UFC 275 main event on Saturday, dramatically avoiding what was set to be a decision defeat in Singapore.

With the victory, the 29-year-old became his nation’s first champion in the UFC, and McGregor – who is signed to the Paradigm Sports agency like Prochazka – hailed the Czech on Twitter.

“Paradigm’s Sports NEWEST! And the Czech Republic’s FIRST! UFC World Champion!” wrote McGregor.

“The indomitable samurai, @jiri_bjp! What a fight! What a performance! Huge congrats.”

Recommended

Brazilian Teixeira was making his first defence of the belt that he won by submitting Jan Blachowicz late last year.

At 42, Teixeira had become the second-oldest champion in UFC history, while Prochazka’s rise to become a title holder in the promotion was one of the fastest in recent memory.

The 29-year-old was fighting in the UFC for just the third time as he defeated Teixeira.

Prochazka then returned to the Czech Republic to celebrate his UFC 275 win and was greeted by a huge crowd in his hometown of Brno on Monday.

A rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira has been touted as the next light heavyweight title fight, with their clash at UFC 275 having been deemed an instant classic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in