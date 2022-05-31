Conor McGregor taunts ‘pigeon brain’ Jorge Masvidal as UFC stars trade insults

Conor McGregor has retaliated after Jorge Masvidal said he would set out to “kill” the Irishman in a fight between the pair.

McGregor is recovering from a broken leg sustained in his most recent bout, a loss to Dustin Poirier last summer, and the former dual-weight UFC champion’s next opponent is unknown as he targets a comeback later this year.

Masvidal, meanwhile, increased his profile greatly with a stellar 2019 in which he won three straight fights via knockout, but the American has since gone 0-3 in his last three outings. Most recently, Masvidal was outpointed comfortably by friend-turned-rival Colby Covington in March.

Masvidal was charged with felony battery later that month after an alleged assaault of Covington away from the Octagon, and “Gamebred” discussed the apparent incident with ESPN Deportes this week.

McGregor responded to Masvidal’s comments on the situation by tweeting: “An absolute pigeon brain this guy is. Stupid beyond belief.”

McGregor seemed to also be taking exception to comments that Masvidal made in the same interview, with the American having said: “[McGregor] knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill. I do not come to hug in the cage.

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal (Getty Images)

“I am going to give everything inside me to kill him. I have a little size, but he is still a little boy. I would love to fight at 170lbs, but I don’t wait for anyone.

“If he wants to do it, I’ll break his face. If he doesn’t want to do it, let someone come next. There are options, but the first thing that matters is me – to be in the best condition of my life, to improve.

“This year, guaranteed return. I don’t know the date yet. I think that with two fights, I can be in contention for the title or in a title contender fight.”

McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously when he won the featherweight and lightweight belts in 2015 and 2016 respectively. He has also fought at welterweight in the UFC.

Masvidal, meanwhile, previously competed at lightweight but has fought at welterweight for some time now.