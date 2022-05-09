Conor McGregor hits out at ‘jack***’ Justin Gaethje after UFC 274
The American was submitted by Charles Oliveira in Round 1 while challenging for the lightweight belt
Conor McGregor has taken aim at fellow lightweight Justin Gaethje following the latter’s defeat by Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.
Oliveira was set to defend the lightweight title against Gaethje in the main event but was stripped of the belt on Friday after missing weight. As a result, the Brazilian was also ineligible to win back the title on Saturday, but the gold was still on the line for Gaethje.
The American was submitted in the first round, however, with his two shots at the lightweight title having now ended in the same manner.
“Gaethje is a jack***,” McGregor wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
“The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jack***!
“A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum t***s they are. He is. A Jack***.”
McGregor is a former featherweight and lightweight champion, while Gaethje held the interim title at 155lbs in 2020.
Gaethje failed to unify the belt with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s that year, however, losing to the Russian via second-round submission in what was Khabib’s final fight.
Both Oliveira and Michael Chandler – who knocked out Tony Ferguson earlier in the night on Saturday – called out McGregor following their victories at UFC 274.
