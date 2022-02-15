Conor McGregor has been offered the chance to be part of Brian Kelleher’s coaching team for the bantamweight’s UFC fight against Umar Nurmagomedov – cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor and Khabib were fierce rivals prior to the latter’s retirement from MMA in 2020, with a heated build-up giving way to a lightweight title bout between the pair in 2018.

Khabib submitted the Irishman in that main-event clash to retain the lightweight belt, which the Russian went on to successfully defend two more times before retiring undefeated at 29-0.

At UFC 272 in March, Kelleher is set to take on Umar Nurmagomedov, and the American had a proposal for McGregor on Twitter.

“@TheNotoriousMMA hey would you like to corner me in my next fight at ufc 272 against khabibs cousin umar,” Kelleher wrote to the Irishman.

Former dual-weight champion McGregor has not yet responded, though Umar replied to Kelleher: “It’s not gonna help you Brian.”

Kelleher, 35, has a professional mixed martial arts record of 24-12, while Umar is undefeated at 13-0.

Since McGregor’s defeat by Khabib, the 33-year-old has fought three times, knocking out Donald ‘Cerrone’ at welterweight in 2020 before suffering two lightweight losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021.

Poirier, whom McGregor knocked out at featherweight in 2014, stopped the Irishman in the second round last January before “Notorious” sustained a broken leg in their trilogy bout in July.