Conor McGregor breaks silence on UFC comeback against Michael Chandler

McGregor and Chandler will serve as opposing coaches on the television show The Ultimate Fighter before squaring off in the Octagon

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 15 February 2023 11:15
Comments
UFC: Conor McGregor's comeback fight announced by Dana White

Conor McGregor has said he is ‘feeling energetic’ ahead of his comeback fight against Michael Chandler.

McGregor has not fought since suffering a broken leg in July 2021, during a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, but the Irishman is now set to return to the UFC later this year.

McGregor and Chandler will serve as opposing coaches on the television show The Ultimate Fighter, before squaring off in the Octagon at an as-yet-unknown date.

Speaking about the fight for the first time since it was announced, McGregor told the Irish Mirror in Dublin: “I’m looking forward to it. I feel good, I feel energetic, I feel ready.

“I’m throwing up my high kicks faster than I’m throwing out my jab. So, I’m very excited to get back.”

The former dual-weight champion, 34, added that he was flying to Las Vegas on Tuesday (14 February) to start filming for The Ultimate Fighter, a show on whichc he featured in 2015.

McGregor’s only previous public reaction to the fight was a laughing emoji on Twitter, posted in response to Chandler’s prediction that he will stop the Irishman in Round 2.

McGregor and American Chandler both have one win in their last four fights but remain two of the most popular fighters in the UFC lightweight division.

However, their bout could take place at welterweight, with McGregor having bulked up significantly while recovering from his broken leg.

