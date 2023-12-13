UFC president Dana White pours cold water on Conor McGregor comeback

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dana White has poured cold water on Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback, refusing to offer a date for the former champion’s return to the Octagon.

It was announced in February that McGregor would return to competition against Michael Chandler in 2023, though no date was revealed for the bout.

Ten months on, the fight is still up in the air, and White was coy on Wednesday (13 December) when asked about the Irishman’s return.

In an interview with TNT Sports, the UFC president said the promotion plans to visit Ireland twice in 2024, but he suggested that McGregor would not fight on either card.

The American, 54, added: “At the end of the day… I say it all the time: Conor is extremely wealthy, has a lot of different options in his life.

“When Conor gets that hunger back and really wants to come back and fight, it’s all up to him.

“If you look at what the guy has accomplished in such a short amount of time, the amount of money that he’s made, and the business opportunities that he’s taken outside of the Octagon, Conor can do whatever the hell Conor wants to do – and good for him.”

McGregor, 35, last fought in July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Chandler last fought in November 2022, losing to fellow American Poirier via submission.

It has been rumoured that McGregor could fight at UFC 300 in April, though the Irishman’s coach John Kavanagh said last month that summer 2024 was a likelier period for McGregor’s comeback.

