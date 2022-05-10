Conor McGregor tipped not to fight this year as injury rehab continues

Conor McGregor ‘has no intention’ of fighting this year, according to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub.

McGregor has been teasing a comeback in recent weeks since returning to training, having broken his leg last summer in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier.

At UFC 274 on Saturday, both Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira called out McGregor after winning their respective fights, and the Irishman entertained both proposals on Twitter.

However, McGregor is reportedly unlikely to fight this year, despite having initially suggested that he would return to the Octagon this summer.

“Here’s the thing, he broke his leg and I think the earliest he can come back is November,” Schaub said on his podcast.

“You know, the year just started and we’re in May. So, for Chandler you’re going to wait until November, and from what I hear from my sources, Conor has no intention of fighting this year.”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping also said McGregor will not compete this year, on BT Sport’s YouTube channel.

Michael Chandler knocked out Tony Ferguson on Saturday before calling out McGregor (USA TODAY Sports)

Schaub continued: “This is why he’s so big, you know? So, if he did fight Chandler it would be at 170lbs, but at the very, very earliest you’re looking at November.

“I know Michael Chandler, I know him pretty well, consider him my friend. He ain’t waiting until November, that ain’t happening.”

McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight champion, has competed at welterweight three times in the UFC but predominantly fights as a lightweight.

Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight belt ahead of UFC 274 after missing weight, but the Brazilian submitted Justin Gaethje in the main event to deny the American a title win and establish himself as No 1 contender.

Chandler, meanwhile, also competes at lightweight but said he would even fight McGregor at welterweight, with “Notorious” having put on a significant amount of muscle in recent months.