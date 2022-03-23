Conor McGregor would get “demolished” by Kamaru Usman, according to UFC fan favourite Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

McGregor became the UFC’s first ever dual-weight champion in 2016 by securing the lightweight title, one year after winning the featherweight belt, and now the Irishman is eyeing more history.

In a recent interview with The Mac Life, McGregor said his preference for his next fight is to challenge Usman for the welterweight title in a bid to become the UFC’s first ever three-weight champion.

But Thompson, a former two-time welterweight title challenger, dismissed McGregor’s chances against the “Nigerian Nightmare”.

“He’s going to get demolished,” the American said on his podcast. “Yeah, it’s going to be a big fight, big payday, but you’re going to get demolished, dude.

“I love you, Conor, but you put on the weight like that, and you’re fighting a dude at 170[lbs]. I mean, you’ve got to try and put some weight on to become a real 170.

“I mean, look at Kamaru. Look at the biceps and shoulders on that guy… and he’s got both attributes. He’s got cardio for days, and [he’s] one of the top wrestlers in the welterweight division.”

McGregor fought twice in 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier in both lightweight outings. Last January, Poirier knocked out the 33-year-old in the first round, before McGregor suffered a broken leg in their July clash.

Conor McGregor has fought at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight (@TheNotoriousMMA via Instagram)

McGregor has said a late summer return looks likeliest, and while Dana White admitted this week that he had not heard about “Notorious”’ intention to fight Usman, the UFC president did not rule out the prospect of making that contest.

“It’s interesting. I hadn’t heard that,” White told The Mac Life. “He’s coming into Vegas. We’re getting together soon, and we’re gonna talk. We’ll see what’s next... Any Conor fight is good money-wise.”

Usman is expected to defend his title in July against Leon Edwards, who is bidding to become the UK’s second ever UFC champion, with Michael Bisping the first. Usman outpointed Edwards in 2015, but the Briton has not lost since.

McGregor has fought at welterweight three times in the UFC, trading wins with Nate Diaz in 2016 and stopping Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in 2020.

Thompson’s two welterweight title shots both came against Tyron Woodley, with “Wonderboy” drawing against his fellow American in 2016 then suffering a points loss against him in 2017.

Woodley was dominated by Usman in 2019, suffering a comprehensive decision loss to drop the belt to the Nigerian-American.