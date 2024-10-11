Conor McGregor answers key Michael Chandler question after snub by UFC rival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Conor McGregor has admitted he still wants to fight Michael Chandler, despite the American snubbing the UFC icon after the latest delay to their failed bout.

McGregor vs Chandler was announced in February 2023 but faced numerous delays, including when the Irishman suffered a broken toe in June. That was the final straw for Chandler, who accepted a new opponent last month.

Chandler, 38, will fight Charles Oliveira in November, three years after losing to the Brazilian via knockout. And while “Iron Mike” did suggest he could face McGregor sometime in 2025, many fans predicted that the Irishman would snub Chandler in return.

McGregor, however, has suggested otherwise. “We’re looking for the date,” McGregor told The Schmoon Wednesday, discussing his return to the ring. “Hopefully, I’d like to square it away with Michael Chandler. I’d like to get Chandler in. We’ve had our beef, it’s not settled.

“He has a match scheduled. I’d like to fight, [but] maybe before that or before he’s recovered, so there’s a few names in the line at the minute. There’s a few names being discussed.”

McGregor, 36, has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier. The result went down as a TKO win for Poirier, who knocked out McGregor six months earlier. Those fights followed McGregor’s 2014 knockout of Poirier.

open image in gallery Conor McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg ( Getty Images for The Cantor Fitz )

And McGregor suggested he views his second loss to Poirier as a No Contest, claiming the scoreline in their rivalry is “1-1-1”.

“The Dustin one is not settled, it’s 1-1-1,” he said. “And the Diaz one is also 1-1. Two big blockbuster matches, and I’m excited to get them locked in.”

McGregor was referring to his pair of fights with Nate Diaz in 2016. The American submitted McGregor in March of that year, and “Notorious” beat Diaz via decision five months later. Diaz is no longer signed to the UFC.