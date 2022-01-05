Conor McGregor vows to ‘smoke’ Neymar in bizarre social media message

The UFC star has called out the Paris-Saint Germain player

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 05 January 2022 10:23
UFC 4 - Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has called out Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar in a strange social media post.

The Irish mixed martial artist screenshotted a post uploaded by Charles Oliveira on 29 December, in which the UFC champion is seen posing with his fellow Brazilian Neymar.

McGregor then wrote “smoke the two of these” over the top and posted it to his Instagram story.

Former dual-weight UFC champion McGregor has not fought since July, when he broke his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier, but the Irishman is nevertheless targeting a shot at Oliveira’s belt.

With other viable contenders ahead of McGregor in the queue, however, the 33-year-old may have to look for fights elsewhere, and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has repeatedly called out the UFC star.

The American has accused UFC president Dana White of being an obstacle in the way of a bout with McGregor, though the Irishman has repeatedly turned down Paul in any case.

“If Dana would ever let Conor out of his contract to set up the boxing match, I think that’s what is needed to make it happen,” Paul said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

“And I think that will, I think it will happen, and if Conor is going to just continue to lose fights – he’s 1-4 in the past five years – then there’s not much Dana will be able to do with him anyway.

“So cash him out one more time, but his manager is good friends with my manager and another one of my advisors, and they talk constantly about making it happen.”

