Conor McGregor ‘back on schedule’ for UFC return

Conor McGregor has said he is “back on schedule” for a summer return to the Octagon as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

The former dual-weight UFC champion sustained the injury in his most recent fight, in July 2021, and has been targeting an April return to sparring ahead of a potential bout in July.

The Irishman seemed keen on a fight with lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, but the Brazilian is scheduled to defend the belt – which McGregor previously held – against Justin Gaethje in May.

In any case, McGregor looks to still be aiming for a summer return to the ring, writing on Twitter on Sunday: “Great day at the doctors today, team! Everything back on schedule!

“Thank you all for the love and support, stay ready.”

McGregor broke his leg at the end of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, with the result going down as a TKO victory for the American.

That contest followed Poirier’s knockout of McGregor, 33, last January. The “Diamond” finished “Notorious” in the second round to avenge a 2014 knockout loss to the Irishman.

While the rival’s 2021 meetings took place at lightweight, their initial clash took place at featherweight as McGregor fought his way towards the title that he would win from Jose Aldo in 2015.