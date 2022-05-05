‘How many bridges can you burn?’ Conor McGregor reignites feud with Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor has accused Tony Ferguson of ‘burning bridges’ during his fellow lightweight’s UFC career.

McGregor is a former lightweight and featherweight champion in the UFC, while Ferguson previously held the interim title at 155lbs.

The pair were previously signed to the same management team but have exchanged heated words on Twitter in recent months, and McGregor has now taken the opportunity to respond to comments that Ferguson made about fighter pay on Wednesday.

“I think we’re underpaid personally,” Ferguson said ahead of his UFC 274 clash with Michael Chandler. “I’m not going to say too much. Dana said something the other day – it’s on my phone, I think MMA Fighting actually reposted it – talking about how boxers are overpaid.

“I asked Dana to box, he said: ‘F*** no.’ I’m like: ‘Why?’ [...] I want to go do all these couple things, but then I have this guy right here acting like a f***ing drug dealer, telling me I can’t go do this s***. I want to go make more money for my family.”

McGregor reacted by writing on Twitter on Thursday: “Tony Ferguson, who changes representation around 4 times a year, is saying it’s someone else fault he is in the position he is in.

“How many bridges do you burn before you look yourself in the mirror and say ‘maybe it’s me that’s the issue’.

“God bless you pal, I’ll say a prayer.”

American Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak ahead of his meeting with Chandler, while McGregor has lost his last two bouts.

The Irishman is expected to return to the Octagon this summer, having broken his leg last July in his second loss to Dustin Poirier in six months.