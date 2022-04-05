‘I’m gonna break a head with these’: Conor McGregor releases new training footage ahead of UFC return
The former champion suffered a broken leg during his last bout, a loss to Dustin Poirier in July
Conor McGregor has vowed to “break a head” as he ramps up preparations for his UFC return.
The former dual-weight champion fought twice in 2021, losing to old rival Dustin Poirier on both occasions. McGregor was knocked out by the American last January before suffering a broken leg in the pair’s July clash.
The Irishman has not fought since, targeting a late summer return to the Octagon as he recovers from that injury.
McGregor recently released footage of himself throwing punches during a session of pad work, and the 33-year-old has now taken to Twitter to upload a new video.
The footage again shows McGregor working on his punches, and it carries the caption: “I’m gonna break a head with these.
“Add it to the list of heads.”
McGregor recently expressed a desire to challenge lightweight champion Charles Oliveira this summer, but with the Brazilian scheduled to defend the belt – which McGregor once held – against Justin Gaethje in May, the Irishman has turned his attention to Kamaru Usman.
Welterweight champion Usman, however, is also lined up for a title defence. The Nigerian-American is expected to put his strap on the line against Leon Edwards in July.
As a result, it is unclear whom McGregor will face upon his UFC return.
