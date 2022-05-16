Conor McGregor vows his weapons will be ‘different’ in UFC return

Conor McGregor has teased that his ‘weapons’ will be ‘different’ when he returns to the Octagon after recovering from a broken leg.

McGregor fought twice in 2021, losing twice to fellow UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier. The American knocked out McGregor last January before the Irishman suffered a broken leg in their July clash.

McGregor, 33, is still recovering from that injury but has teased a summer comeback, though it looks increasingly likely that the former dual-weight champion’s next bout will not take place until late 2021 or early 2022.

“‘The McGregor bow and arrows’ I’m calling these,” McGregor wrote on Twitter on Monday, alongside a video of himself throwing power jabs from his usual southpaw stance. “In association with Bruce Lee. Enjoy.

“Think of it this way, novices, if someone loads back a full bow and arrow and points it towards your face, what are you doing?

“I will sink these bow and arrows into the target. In live fighting. For the world to witness. Again. But these arrows are different than before. Corkscrewed. Knuckles.”

In 2016, McGregor became the UFC’s first ever fighter to hold titles in two divisions simultaneously, adding the lightweight belt to the featherweight strap that he won in 2015.

The Irishman has predominantly competed in those weight classes during his UFC run, though he has also fought at welterweight on three occasions.

McGregor has suggested that his next bout could take place at welterweight or even middleweight, with the 33-year-old having put on a significant amount of muscle in recent months.