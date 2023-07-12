UFC may help Conor McGregor by changing Ultimate Fighter format amid losing streak

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It has been hinted that the UFC might have changed the format of The Ultimate Fighter, after Conor McGregor’s team fell to 0-7 against Michael Chandler’s team.

Chandler’s group of ex-UFC fighters have beaten McGregor’s team of rookies in every fight across the first seven episodes of the new season of the television show.

While the show wrapped filming recently, it will continue airing until August, and it was suggested in this week’s episode that producers might have altered the format to help Team McGregor going forward.

After Jason Knight of Team Chandler submitted Landon Quinones in the first round, McGregor asked UFC president Dana White what would happen if his team fell to a 0-8 clean sweep before the next stage of the programme.

The show’s executive producer then said they might ask some of Chandler’s team members if they would transfer to McGregor’s group.

It remains to be seen whether McGregor’s team in fact got on the scoreboard during filming, and whether the format was changed.

McGregor vs Chandler was announced in early February, along with the announcement of the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, though no date, location or weight class was given. Four months on, none of those details have been confirmed.