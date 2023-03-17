Conor McGregor hits out at ‘garbage’ Usada amid drug-test saga

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Conor McGregor has labelled the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) a ‘garbage organisation’ after it said the Irishman should be in its testing pool.

In January, the UFC announced that McGregor will make his comeback later this year, as the former champion takes on Michael Chandler. However, no date, location or weight class has been confirmed for the fight, with McGregor yet to re-enter Usada’s testing pool.

In order to compete in the UFC, fighters must have been present in the Usada pool for six months and have submitted two negative tests – and zero positives. However, Usada issued a statement on Thursday (16 March), responding to comments made by McGregor on Wednesday and declaring that the UFC ‘can make an exception’ in ‘exceptional circumstances’.

Usada said that such an exemption may be made in instances that are ‘manifestly unfair’ to athletes, but the agency insisted: “Our position, which we have made clear, is that Conor should be in the testing pool for the full six-month period.”

McGregor responded by tweeting, “Usada is going in the bin,” before writing in a since-deleted tweet: “This is my issue. I’ve not lied once. Nor have I tested positive. Ever.

“I have over 70 clean tests under this program, yet they are consistently coming out after I speak in a manner that makes it seem I am lying. It’s ridiculous. F*** [Usada]. You are in The Bin.“

Over 70 clean tests. Never violated once. I will not be scapegoated by this garbage organization. You are not the be all end all in this equation usada.”