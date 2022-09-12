Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bantamweight contenders will square off in what should be an exciting main event on Saturday, as Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong headline this weekend’s UFC Fight Night.

Sandhagen (14-4) last fought 11 months ago, losing to Petr Yan on points in a fight of the year contender to crown an interim champion at 135lbs. It marked a second straight loss for the 30-year-old American, who was controversially outpointed by former title holder TJ Dillashaw last June.

Meanwhile, Yadong (19-6-1, 1 No Contest) carries a three-fight win streak into the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas this Saturday, having last competed in March, when he stopped former title challenger Marlon Moraes in the first round.

The Chinaman, 24, will look to leapfrog up the rankings with a victory here, entering the main event ranked 10th at bantamweight while Sandhagen is No 4 at 235lbs.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The prelims will start at 9pm BST on Saturday 17 September (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 18 September (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Sandhagen – 4/9

Yadong – 7/4

Via Betway.

UFC bantamweight contender Song Yadong (Getty Images)

Full card

Main card

Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Giga Chikadze vs Sodiq Yusuff (featherweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Andre Fili vs Bill Algeo (featherweight)

Tanner Boser vs Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (heavyweight)

Prelims

Anthony Hernandez vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Damon Jackson vs Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Trevin Giles vs Louis Cosce (welterweight)

Joe Pyfer vs Alen Amedovski (middleweight)

Aspen Ladd vs Sara McMann (women’s bantamweight)

Denise Gomes vs Loma Lookboonmee (women’s strawweight)

Trey Ogden vs Daniel Zellhuber (lightweight)

Mariya Agapova vs Gillian Robertson (women’s flyweight)

Tony Gravely vs Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Nikolas Motta vs Cameron VanCamp (lightweight)