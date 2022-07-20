Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev set for UFC 279 main event in September

Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev are set to square off in the main event of UFC 279 on 10 September.

Diaz has been locked in a contract dispute with the UFC, failing to agree on an opponent for the final fight of his current deal and unable to secure a release by the company. However, that dispute looks to have come to an end, with the American having verbally agreed to a bout against Chimaev.

UFC CBO Hunter Campbell told ESPN on Tuesday that the welterweights will clash in the main event of UFC 279, which is expected to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Diaz (20-13), one of the biggest stars in the UFC, last fought in June 2021, suffering a decision defeat by Leon Edwards. Meanwhile, Chimaev (11-0) is the fastest-rising star in the promotion.

The Russian-born Swede had won all 10 of his professional bouts via finish until his most recent outing, a compelling decision victory over Gilbert Burns in April. After just six fights in the UFC, 28-year-old Chimaev is already ranked third at welterweight.

Diaz, 37, is unranked but still possesses considerable drawing ability. It is rare for a non-title fight to headline a UFC pay-per-view, but such is the star power of the American and Chimaev that they are set to main event on 10 September.