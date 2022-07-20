Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev set for UFC 279 main event in September

The fight – the last on Diaz’s current contract – pits him against the UFC’s fastest-rising star

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 20 July 2022 10:16
Comments
Nate Diaz on Jimmy Kimmel

Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev are set to square off in the main event of UFC 279 on 10 September.

Diaz has been locked in a contract dispute with the UFC, failing to agree on an opponent for the final fight of his current deal and unable to secure a release by the company. However, that dispute looks to have come to an end, with the American having verbally agreed to a bout against Chimaev.

UFC CBO Hunter Campbell told ESPN on Tuesday that the welterweights will clash in the main event of UFC 279, which is expected to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Diaz (20-13), one of the biggest stars in the UFC, last fought in June 2021, suffering a decision defeat by Leon Edwards. Meanwhile, Chimaev (11-0) is the fastest-rising star in the promotion.

The Russian-born Swede had won all 10 of his professional bouts via finish until his most recent outing, a compelling decision victory over Gilbert Burns in April. After just six fights in the UFC, 28-year-old Chimaev is already ranked third at welterweight.

Recommended

Diaz, 37, is unranked but still possesses considerable drawing ability. It is rare for a non-title fight to headline a UFC pay-per-view, but such is the star power of the American and Chimaev that they are set to main event on 10 September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in