UFC Fight Night card: Dominick Cruz vs Marlon Vera and all bouts this weekend

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will go head to head in a bantamweight clash this weekend, as the pair headline Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event.

Cruz is a former two-time champion in the division, who took a near-four-year hiatus between 2016 and 2020 and is 2-1 since returning to mixed martial arts.

Most recently the American, 36, outpointed Pedro Munhoz in December to earn a second straight victory, while Vera is on a three-fight win streak.

The Ecuadoran, 29, secured a stunning knockout of Frankie Edgar last year, a result sandwiched between decision wins against Rob Font and Davey Grant.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The prelims will start at 9.30pm BST on Saturday 13 August (1.30pm PT, 3.30pm CT, 4.30pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 13 August (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz (AP)

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight)

Angela Hill vs Loopy Godinez (catchweight)

Nate Landwehr vs David Onama (featherweight)

Devin Clark vs Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes (women’s flyweight)

Bruno Silva vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Iasmin Lucindo (women’s strawweight)

Martin Buday vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs Charlie Ontiveros (lightweight)

Youssef Zalal vs D’Amon Blackshear (bantamweight)

Ode’ Osbourne vs Tyson Nam (flyweight)